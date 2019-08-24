Disney+ to offer free 4K, simultaneous streaming to four devices

Disney has revealed that its Disney+ streaming service will offer 4K resolution and simultaneous streaming to up to four devices at no additional cost. Subscribers will also be able to create up to seven user profiles within a single account.
The information came during interviews with executives at Disney’s biennial D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, according to CNET.
Earlier this week, Disney confirmed that Disney+ will launch in Canada on November 12th, the same day it debuts in the U.S. The service will be offered in a single all-in-one subscription of $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year. Therefore, users won’t have to pay extra to receive additional device streaming or the ability to stream content in 4K.
By contrast, rival Netflix only offers streaming in 4K and on a greater number of devices as part of its most premium subscription. In Canada, Netflix’s highest tier subscription costs $16.99/month and nets you 4K and streaming to a maximum of four devices.
Meanwhile, its $9.99 base subscription doesn’t offer HD streaming and only supports one device at a time and the second-tier subscription costs $13.99/month with HD streaming to a maximum of two devices.
On the other hand, Bell’s Crave streaming service only supports 108op on mobile and Xbox One and 720p on other platforms. In November, Bell said 4K support may come to Crave “in the near future.”
Outside of Disney+ specifications, CNET reports that Disney will release episodes of its original series on Disney+ each week. This is in stark contrast to Netflix’s “binge” approach, where entire seasons of shows are dropped at once to allow people to watch them all consecutively.
It’s likely that Disney is adopting a weekly model to pad out Disney+ with a continuous stream of new content at launch. As it stands, day-one original Disney+ content includes The Mandalorian Star Wars bounty hunter series from Iron Man director Jon Favreau, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a live-action Lady and The Tramp remake and a quirky docuseries starring Jeff Goldblum.
Also revealed at D23 to be in the works for Disney+ are three Marvel series based on Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk and an Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars show featuring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master.
Image credit: Lucasfilm
Source: CNET
