Are you planning to buy Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 10/Note 10+?: Poll

Aug 10, 2019

10:03 AM EDT

After months of rumours, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ have finally arrived.

The new stylus-equipped smartphone is a minor upgrade over last year’s Note 10 in most respects. It includes a new Snapdragon 855 processor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, hole-punch front-facing camera and software features like S Pen ‘Air Gestures.’

That said, Samsung has also controversially removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from both the Note 10 and Note 10+, as well as the microSD card slot from the latter, smaller phone.

Amusingly, this resulted in Samsung pulling ads related to the company poking fun at Apple for ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack from its devices just a few years ago.

Because of this shift in design philosophy for the South Korean tech giant, many fans of the Note line say they’re not interested in either the Note 10 or Note 10+.

The MobileSyrup team wants to know how you feel about the Galaxy Note 10/Note 10+. Are you planning to pick up Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone? Or has the removal of fan favourite features turned you off the Note line?

