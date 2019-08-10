iPhone 11 may get ‘Pro’ moniker, 2019 iPad Pro might have triple camera setup

Apple’s phone naming scheme has been all over the place the last few years, but the Cupertino-based company could be set to reign things in with a small change.
According to Twitter leaker ‘CoinX’ (@coiiiiiiiin), Apple could call the 2019 iPhone ‘Pro.’
CoinX previously leaked the name of the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR, along with other details about the devices including weight, wallpaper and more.
Unfortunately, the latest leak is light on details. CoinX doesn’t clarify how Apple plans to incorporate the name.
“Pro” for iPhone? Crazy naming schemes over the past few years.
— CoinX (@coiiiiiiiin) August 10, 2019
There are a few ways the company could implement a Pro naming scheme. For example, it could launch a tiered lineup of phones featuring an iPhone and an iPhone Pro, similar to the iPad. Alternatively, Apple could replace the ‘Max’ branding with Pro, and we’ll see something like the iPhone 11 XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.
However Apple implements the Pro branding, it will bring more unity to its product ecosystem. Both the iPad, MacBook and Mac have regular and Pro options — it makes sense for the iPhone to have a Pro variant too.
At the very least, it’d be a welcome departure from the ‘Plus’ and ‘Max’ naming scheme and, as many Twitter users said in response to CoinX, was a change Apple should have made with the iPhone XS.
A new camera system for the iPhone 11… and the iPad Pro?
iPhone 11 rumours have painted a clear picture of what to expect from Apple’s next phone and there’s little in the way of Pro features. The next iPhone should strongly resemble the XS from the exterior but will have a new square camera bump that houses a third wide-angle lens.
Internally, the iPhone 11 is expected to feature new antennas for indoor positioning, a 7nm A13 processor and reverse wireless charging similar to the Galaxy S10 series. Finally, the new iPhone will likely include some significant camera improvements to go with the new configuration.
However, that new camera system may come to the 2019 iPad Pro as well, according to Macotakara. Citing a Chinese supplier, the report claims the iPad Pro may launch with a triple-camera setup.
You should take the rumour with a healthy dose of skepticism — it’s the first time we’ve heard about a triple-camera setup on an iPad. Plus, it would be a significant leap from the current single-camera setup on the iPad Pro.
Macotakara also reports that the rumoured 10.2-inch iPad could ship with a dual-camera array. That iPad is the reported replacement for the 2018 9.7-inch iPad.
Source: CoinX (Twitter), Macotakara
