OxygenOS 9.5.11 update brings August security patch and more to the OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus just released OxygenOS version 9.5.11 to its OnePlus 7 Pro. The update includes the August security patch, along with quality-of-life tweaks and fixes.
As Android Police notes, it’s interesting for the OnePlus 7 Pro to get its August patch at the end of July, which is possibly a couple of days before the Google Pixel gets its update.
Let’s get back to the software. The latest build should bring an end to the abnormal brightness control behaviour present in the current 9.5.10. In addition, 9.5.11 will reduce accidental touches in gaming and phone calls.
In the meantime, the software will also upgrade the GMS (system Google apps and services), but those things tend to happen on their own in the background without the help of a standalone software update.
The full changelog is as follows:
- Optimized Adaptive Brightness
- Optimized the sensitiveness of the screen touch while gaming
- Optimized the accidental touches with notification bar in calling
- Updated GMS to 2019.06
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.08
- General bug fixes and improvements
Source: OnePlus
Comments