Nintendo Switch lifetime sales hit 36.86 million consoles

Nintendo’s Switch continues to sell exceptionally well, more than two years into the console’s lifecycle.
In the three months leading up to June 30th, 2019, Nintendo sold 2.13 million Switch consoles, bringing the platform’s lifetime sales up to 36.86 million. This is a relatively small but still notable increase of 1.88 million in sales over the same period last year.
The Japanese gaming giant has stated in the past that it aims to sell 18 million Switch consoles before the end of the fiscal year.
Regarding software, Super Mario Maker 2 shipped 2.42 million units over three days. In total, Switch software sales hit 22.62 million, amounting to a 25.9 percent increase year-over-year.
On the mobile side of things, Nintendo’s smartphone efforts pulled in 10 billion yen (roughly $120 million CAD), a 10 percent increase year-over-year. Dr. Mario World, the company’s latest mobile effort, isn’t included in this number. Nintendo’s next mobile title is set to be Mario Kart Tour, a smartphone-optimized take on the company’s classic Mario Kart racing series.
In total, Nintendo made an operating profit of 149.7 billion yen (roughly $2.8 billion CAD), an increase from 168 billion yen (approximately $1 billion CAD). That said, operating profit dropped to 27.4 billion yen (about $331 million CAD).
On the horizon, Nintendo has the smaller, cheaper Switch Lite set to release on September 20th, as well as big-name titles like the Link’s Awakening remake and Pokémon Sword and Shield.
Source: Nintendo
