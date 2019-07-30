iOS 13 and iPadOS public beta four is available to download now

The latest public betas are now available for iOS 13, iPadOS and tvOS.
The fourth public beta for iOS includes a few new features when compared to previous betas.
For instance, when you hold down on an app icon to open its quick actions, you now have a new option to rearrange your apps. This menu is also a bit smaller than before.
The 3D and Haptic Touch settings also feature a new ‘Touch Duration’ setting, allowing users to either set it to either fast or slow.
There are a handful of other small tweaks as well like a new voice message icon and share sheet.
On iPadOS you can customize your button presses, meaning a long press could trigger an action like going home. Users can also now right-click to trigger a double-tap.
This update comes hot on the heels of yesterday’s release of iOS 13 and iPadOS developer beta 5.
If you want to install the update you need to enrol your device in Apple’s Software Beta Program. You can do that by going to to Apple’s beta site on the target device. Once you do that you can go into Settings on your phone or iPad and the update should be available under ‘General.’
Source: Cult of Mac
