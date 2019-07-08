Steam Link iOS app update introduces button remapping

In May, Valve brought its Steam Link app to iOS, allowing individuals to stream games from the Steam library to iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.
Now, the iOS Steam Link app has been updated to give users the ability to remap the button layout on Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad (MFi) controllers like the SteelSeries Stratus or the official Steam Controller.
This gives users the ability to tweak the controls for a game to make it more similar to how it would have been played on PC.
Additionally, the app update improves the on-device touchscreen ‘Trackpad’ control option to be more accurate with higher sensitivity. As part of the change, the Trackpad movement is now the default mouse mode.
Game controller options on Apple devices as a whole are set to improve even more this fall when Apple introduces PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamepad support in iOS 13.
Via: 9to5Mac
