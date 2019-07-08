News
PREVIOUS

Steam Link iOS app update introduces button remapping

Trackpad improvements have also been made

Jul 8, 2019

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Steam logo

In May, Valve brought its Steam Link app to iOS, allowing individuals to stream games from the Steam library to iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

Now, the iOS Steam Link app has been updated to give users the ability to remap the button layout on Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad (MFi) controllers like the SteelSeries Stratus or the official Steam Controller.

This gives users the ability to tweak the controls for a game to make it more similar to how it would have been played on PC.

Additionally, the app update improves the on-device touchscreen ‘Trackpad’ control option to be more accurate with higher sensitivity. As part of the change, the Trackpad movement is now the default mouse mode.

Game controller options on Apple devices as a whole are set to improve even more this fall when Apple introduces PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamepad support in iOS 13.

Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Jul 4, 2019

9:03 PM EDT

Fire Emblem: Three Houses to have mobile game crossover, expansion pass

News

Jul 5, 2019

11:48 AM EDT

Microsoft still reportedly working on low-cost, streaming-only Xbox

News

Jul 8, 2019

8:04 PM EDT

Apple re-releases classic iOS game Texas Hold’em to celebrate 10 years of App Store

News

Jun 28, 2019

8:09 AM EDT

Sony launches free Spider-Man: Far From Home GIF and AR app in Canada

Comments