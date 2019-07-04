Nintendo holding free Switch game demos across Canada all summer

Nintendo of Canada is bringing free demos for new and upcoming Switch games across Canada over the next couple of months.
During the Nintendo Switch Canadian Summer Tour, Nintendo will bring games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the just-released Super Mario Maker 2 and the upcoming Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order to various public spaces in several different provinces. Note that Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 won’t be playable at any of the tour stops until it launches on July 19th.
Additionally, Mario and Luigi will make an appearance for kids to meet and take photos with.
Below is a list of all Nintendo Switch Canadian Summer Tour stops:
- June 28th to July 25th — Toronto Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1 (Toronto, Ontario)
June 28th to July 25th — Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, International Terminal, Gate 53+ (Montreal, Quebec)
- July 17th to July 28th — Just For Laughs Festival (Montreal, Quebec)
- July 20th to 21st — Surrey Fusion Festival (Surrey, British Columbia)
- July 26th to July 28th — Sommet Saint-Sauveur Water Park (Saint-Sauveur, Quebec)
- August 2th to August 4th — Festivent (Levis, Quebec)
- August 16th to September 2nd — Canadian National Exhibition (Toronto, ON)
- August 17th to September 2nd (closed August 19 and 26) — Pacific National Exhibition (Vancouver, British Columbia)
Note that the two airport kiosks are located after you’ve gone through customs, so you’ll need a boarding pass to access them. Similarly, all of the other events besides the Just For Laughs Festival require tickets for entry (although the Nintendo demos remain free, themselves).
Image credit: Nintendo
