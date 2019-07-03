Hudson’s Bay releases app to help users shop in store and online

Hudson’s Bay just launched its new bilingual iOS app that helps users shop online or in store.
The app features a barcode scan feature that allows users to search for more styles and sizes. Individuals can use the app to make purchases in store and to get free delivery.
Another feature gives users the ability to track their order shipments and save favourites.
“In developing, we honed in on what would help make the Hudson’s Bay shopping experience easier and more engaging, from start to finish, both online and in stores,” said Adam Powell, vice president of eCommerce at Hudson’s Bay, in a press release.
The company says that new features and updates will be introduced in the app in the next few months.
You can currently get the app in the iOS App Store. A spokesperson for Hudson’s Bay confirmed to MobileSyrup that it has plans to release an app for Android in the future.
Source: Hudson’s Bay
