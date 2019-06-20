Rogers, Bell and Telus have only just rolled out new unlimited data plans and promotions, and it looks like the flanker brands are joining the no overage party.
Virgin Mobile is launching a $75 for 10GB unlimited plan. Similar to offerings from Bell and Rogers, the plan provides users with 10GB of high-speed data. Once that amount is used up, subscribers can continue to enjoy data at a reduced speed of 256Kbps.
On top of that, the plan includes call waiting, three-way calling, Canada-wide calling, unlimited text, picture and video messaging, and call display.
Further, the offer is for bring your own device (BYOD) customers.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Virgin Mobile to confirm the plan details, but we’ve independently confirmed that the plan exists, as well as the $95 for 20GB of data variant, in the carrier’s sales system back end. Virgin will likely launch the plan in the near future.
Additionally, it appears the plans will be available on contract for those looking to get a phone through Virgin.
It’s unclear if this is a promotion or if this plan will be permanent like Rogers’ Infinite plans.
Via: iPhone in Canada
