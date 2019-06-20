News
PREVIOUS|

Animated Letterkenny prequel Littlekenny coming to Crave on June 28

Jun 20, 2019

5:47 PM EDT

0 comments

Littlekenny, a six-episode animated prequel series to Letterkenny, is coming to Crave on Friday, June 28th. A sneak peek of the first two episodes of Littlekenny will hit Crave’s YouTube channel on June 27th.

Littlekenny will tell the origins of Letterkenny‘s hicks and how they all became friends.

The series will star Nathan Dales as Daryl, Trevor Wilson as Dan, Jared Keeso as Wayne and Kandyse McClure as Ms Tricia.

LittleKenny will be available on Snackable TV (on June 30th), CTV.ca, and online samples of the series are coming to Comedy Network, MUCH and MTV.

New Metric Media, Playfun Games and Bell Media produced the animated series.

Season 7 of Letterkenny will hit Crave on October 11th, while the eighth season will begin filming this summer.

Related Articles

News

Jun 20, 2019

3:45 PM EDT

Air Canada partners with Bell to bring Crave content to in-flight entertainment

News

Jun 11, 2019

3:52 PM EDT

Bell’s Crave streaming platform is now available on Android TV

Resources

Jun 15, 2019

5:57 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [June 10 — 16]

Comments