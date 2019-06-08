Here’s 2019’s E3 gaming conference schedule

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, most commonly referred to as E3, kicks off June 11th and continues until June 13th. However, many publishers don’t wait around for the official conference to start before revealing their upcoming games.
Electronic Arts (EA), will host EA Play, today, June 8th. EA Play isn’t a traditional conference, but an extended livestream with 30-minute segments, each dedicated to a specific game.
Here’s the full EA Play schedule:
EA Play Schedule (Saturday, June 8)
9:15am PT/ 12:15pm ET: Countdown to EA Play
9:30am PT/ 12:30pm ET: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
10:00am PT/ 1:00pm ET: Apex Legends
10:30am PT/ 1:30pm ET: Battlefield V
11:00am PT /2:00pm ET: FIFA 20
11:30am PT/ 2:3opm ET: Madden NFL 20
12:00pm PT/ 3:00pm ET: The Sims 4
The rest of the conference schedule includes publishers like Bethesda, Microsoft and Ubisoft.
All your favorites are ready to go! #E32019 ⌚(PT):
🎮 EA Play: 6/8 9:15 AM
💚 Xbox: 6/9 1 PM
⚙️ Bethesda: 6/9 5:30 PM
💾 Devolver Digital: 6/9 7 PM
🖥 PC Gaming: 6/10 10 AM
🌪 Ubisoft: 6/10 1 PM
⬛ Square Enix: 6/10 6 PM
🍄 Nintendo: 6/11 9 AM
Watch: https://t.co/EWkfQdHv9m
— Xbox (@Xbox) June 8, 2019
For those living on the east, here are your times below.
- Xbox: 6/9 4pm ET
- Bethesda: 6/9 8:30pm ET
- Devolver Digital: 6/9 1o:00pm ET
- PC Gaming: 6/10 1:00pm ET
- Ubisoft: 6/10 4:00pm ET
- Square Enix: 6/10 9:00pm ET
- Nintendo : 6/11 12:00pm ET
You may have noticed some small changes to the schedule. Like, Bethesda finally having a conference at a reasonable time — Bethesda’s conferences typically end after midnight Eastern Standard Time. Sony opted out of the conference this year, instead, it will host smaller livestreams throughout the year to introduce new titles.
I’m most excited for Nintendo’s and Xbox’s E3 events. With Microsoft rumoured to unveil a new console at its presentation.
You can watch most of the events on Mixer, Twitch and YouTube, via the publisher’s official channels.
Image Credit: E3’s website
Comments