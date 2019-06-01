News
Here are the Galaxy Note 10 and 2019 iPhone leaks from last week

Jun 1, 2019

10:10 AM EDT

iPhone XS

From Samsung to Apple, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.

This time of the year leaks are typically few and between. The next major smartphone rumoured to launch in 2019 is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, so expect a flurry of device leaks focused on that handset in the coming weeks.

The leaks below encompass news from May 25th to May 31st, 2019.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rendering reportedly ‘correct’

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 camera module leaks revealing four sensors

Samsung’s Note 10 won’t feature a headphone jack or physical volume and power keys: rumour

Apple

Apple could get rid of 3D Touch from all 2019 iPhones

A foldable iPhone? Apple receives another patent for its foldable screen tech

Sony

Sony rumoured to launch Xperia F foldable smartphone in 2020

We’ve changed up the way we’re doing this leak post round-up. Let us know in the comments below if you prefer this new style, or if you’d rather us go back to the way we’ve been doing it for the last few months.

