Samsung’s Note 10 won’t feature a headphone jack or physical volume and power keys: rumour

The next Galaxy flagship may ditch the good-old 3.5mm headphone jack and, surprisingly, give up physical buttons, according to an insider who spoke to Android Police, and a concept render on Twitter.
The latest information reaffirms earlier rumours that the Galaxy Note 10 may undergo those two radical changes.
Android Police says those buttons, such as the power, volume, and even Bixby ones, will be replaced by “capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas” that are “highlighted by some kind of raised ‘bump’ and/or texture along the edge.” We will have to wait and see if Samsung’s implementation is similar to that of the HTC U12+ that has several pressure-sensitive ones. To help out U12+ users, HTC even wrote a guide on how to properly press those non-physical buttons.
But, aside from possibly not having a clicky button to summon Bixby, taking out the headphone jack on the Note 10 will mark the end to Samsung’s philosophy on keeping the connector in range-topping Galaxy models. Its disappearance will undoubtedly anger some dongle haters who clung onto Samsung for the increasingly rare analog feature.
If rumours turn out to be accurate, Samsung will finally jump on the bandwagon of companies that, despite backlashes, went all in for a future of wireless audio solutions and not-yet-universally-compatible USB-C headphones.
Source: Android Police
