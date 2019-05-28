News
PREVIOUS

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 camera module leaks revealing four sensors

May 28, 2019

3:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Note 9

The rear camera module for the Galaxy Note 10 has leaked.

According to the leak, first shared on SlashLeaks by contributor ‘LeakSpinner,’ the Note 10 will reportedly sport a vertical camera setup with four sensors.

It’s unclear what the sensors actually are, however. That said, it’s likely that the fourth sensor to the right is of the time of flight variety. Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G also featured a time of flight sensor for depth.

Rumours suggest that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 in August. Additionally, the phone will reportedly sport a buttonless design, hole punch display, 4,500mAh and 25W charging.

Source: SlashLeaks

Related Articles

News

May 3, 2019

11:43 AM EDT

Samsung could centre Galaxy Note 10 Pro’s hole punch camera

News

May 21, 2019

7:05 PM EDT

Samsung to reportedly launch ‘Cardinal Red’ Galaxy S10 and S10+

News

May 28, 2019

2:43 PM EDT

Huawei retains spot as world’s second largest phone vender in first quarter: report

News

May 28, 2019

8:08 AM EDT

Borrowell launches free credit monitoring app on Android and iOS

Comments