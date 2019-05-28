Samsung Galaxy Note 10 camera module leaks revealing four sensors

The rear camera module for the Galaxy Note 10 has leaked.
According to the leak, first shared on SlashLeaks by contributor ‘LeakSpinner,’ the Note 10 will reportedly sport a vertical camera setup with four sensors.
#Samsung – #GalaxyNote10 – Galaxy Note 10 rear camera module leaks out https://t.co/5TXKm3vuUX pic.twitter.com/cKLZXaJk1z
— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) May 28, 2019
It’s unclear what the sensors actually are, however. That said, it’s likely that the fourth sensor to the right is of the time of flight variety. Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G also featured a time of flight sensor for depth.
Rumours suggest that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 in August. Additionally, the phone will reportedly sport a buttonless design, hole punch display, 4,500mAh and 25W charging.
Source: SlashLeaks
