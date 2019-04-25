Nintendo has ‘no plans’ to reveal a new Switch at E3 in June

Nintendo is shutting down rumours that it will unveil a new Switch model at the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) in June.
“As a general rule, we’re always working on new hardware and we will announce it when we are able to sell it,” company CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said during an earnings call, “but we have no plans to announce that at this year’s E3 in June.”
Every year, Nintendo holds a pre-recorded ‘Nintendo Direct’ presentation at E3 to reveal new games. A report from earlier this week indicated that Nintendo would likely announce a cheaper Switch model at this year’s E3, which begins on June 11th.
Overall, the updated Switch has been repeatedly rumoured since October, with a later report suggesting that Nintendo is working on both a cheaper model and a more powerful one.
According to the reports, the more affordable Switch will remove some features to cut cost and is positioned as a successor to Nintendo’s ageing 3DS line of handhelds. The costlier Switch, meanwhile, is expected to be some sort of beefier console, potentially one with a higher-resolution display.
The earlier reports pointed to the more expensive Switch launching in the latter half of 2019, so it’s possible Nintendo will still reveal new Switch hardware between June and December.
Via: Bloomberg
