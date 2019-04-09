News
Apple’s iOS 12.3 public beta 2 is now available

Apple also dropped the second beta for tvOS 12.3 and macOS 10.14.5

Apple has pushed out the second beta for iOS 12.3 a day after the tech giant seeded the software to developers.

To download iOS 12.3’s second beta, first make sure you’re enrolled in Apple’s beta software program. Next, navigate to ‘Settings,’ ‘Software Update’ and finally select the ‘iOS 12.3 Public beta 2.’

The update seems to be primarily focused on performance and stability. The only notable change relates to how the transaction history in Apple’s Wallet app is displayed. Purchases made in Safari and other apps through your iPhone will now be listed as in-app purchases in the bottom of your card within the app.

The first iOS 12.3 public beta added Apple’s revamped TV app to its mobile operating system. Along with a revamped operating system, the app features improved content recommendations in a new ‘For You’ section.

Along with iOS 12.3, Apple has also pushed out the second beta for tvOS 12.3 and macOS 10.14.5.

