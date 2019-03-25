Apple’s updated TV app will feature Bell’s Crave service in Canada

Apple has announced that its TV app will feature Bell Media’s Crave streaming service in Canada.
As part of major overhaul to its TV app in May, users will soon be able to access shows and movies from over 150 apps and channels, including HBO, Showtime, CBS All Access and Starz.
The inclusion of Crave ensures that popular shows from some of these services like The Handmaid’s Tale, Game of Thrones, Counterpart and Billions are available in the Apple TV app in Canada.
However, this is the only Canadian service that has been confirmed for the Apple TV app so far. It’s also unclear how many of the 150-plus apps and channels are exclusive to regions like the U.S.
The goal behind the updated TV app is to offer one dedicated hub for entertainment across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac and smart TVs and streaming devices. Users will be able to subscribe to services à la carte in the TV app.
This fall, the TV app will also debut Apple TV+, a premium subscription service that offers exclusive original content from the likes of Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston.
Specific pricing for Apple TV+ has not yet been detailed, although the service is confirmed to be coming to Canada at launch.
