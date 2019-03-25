News
PREVIOUS|

Apple’s updated TV app will feature Bell’s Crave service in Canada

Mar 25, 2019

4:35 PM EDT

0 comments

Crave

Apple has announced that its TV app will feature Bell Media’s Crave streaming service in Canada.

As part of major overhaul to its TV app in May, users will soon be able to access shows and movies from over 150 apps and channels, including HBO, Showtime, CBS All Access and Starz.

The inclusion of Crave ensures that popular shows from some of these services like The Handmaid’s TaleGame of ThronesCounterpart and Billions are available in the Apple TV app in Canada.

However, this is the only Canadian service that has been confirmed for the Apple TV app so far. It’s also unclear how many of the 150-plus apps and channels are exclusive to regions like the U.S.

The goal behind the updated TV app is to offer one dedicated hub for entertainment across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac and smart TVs and streaming devices. Users will be able to subscribe to services à la carte in the TV app.

This fall, the TV app will also debut Apple TV+, a premium subscription service that offers exclusive original content from the likes of Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston.

Specific pricing for Apple TV+ has not yet been detailed, although the service is confirmed to be coming to Canada at launch.

Related Articles

News

Jan 17, 2019

5:26 PM EDT

Plex rumored to be bringing streaming services to its platform

Resources

Mar 21, 2019

2:53 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Bell Media’s Crave in April 2019

News

Mar 25, 2019

4:12 PM EDT

Here’s all the original content announced so far for Apple TV+

Resources

Mar 23, 2019

7:02 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this weekend: Death of Stalin, Kubo and the Two Strings, Delhi Crime

Comments