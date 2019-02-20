Samsung Galaxy Fold render might give us first look at foldable handset

Just a few hours before the phone’s official announcement, a render of the rumoured ‘Samsung Galaxy Fold’ has surfaced online.
The render, leaked by SlashLeaks user ‘SungKIM0202,’ reveals the front of the device when unfolded.
The image showcases what looks like one large display connected by a hinge in the middle, creating an almost book-like design. When unfolded, it looks as the hinge is completely invisible, at least from the front.
What’s most interesting about the handset is there seems to be a second screen of some sort of notch in the top right of the display. It’s currently unclear exactly what it is, though it’s likely many will find it unattractive as it obstructs the display more than the Pixel 3 XL’s notch.
On the bottom, the device appears to feature a single USB-C charging port and a lone speaker grill. It’s unclear if this handset will feature a standard 3.5mm headphone jack.
According to information Samsung has previously released about the smartphone, the company’s foldable ‘Infinity Flex’ display measures in at 7.3-inches and features a 4.56-inch cover display that is visible when the phone is folded.
It’s important to note that this seems to be the first leak submitted by the SlashLeaks user, but it has a 100 percent trust score, which means most who have seen the leak believe that it is a legitimate photo of the Galaxy Fold.
Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Fold alongside the Galaxy S10 series today, February 20th, at 2pm ET/11am PT.
For more information on how to watch Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event today, follow this link.
Source: SlashLeaks
