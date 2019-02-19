News
Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e reveal

We may also see Samsung's foldable phone at the event

Feb 19, 2019

7:24 AM EST

Samsung is hosting an Unpacked event in San Francisco, California on February 20th where the South Korean electronics company is expected to announce several new devices.

We’ll likely see the new Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e at the event, as well as a folding phone of some kind, new Galaxy Buds and more.

The event is set to kick off at 11am PT/2pm ET and will be streamed live on Samsung’s website here.

You can also follow along on Samsung Canada’s Twitter (@SamsungCanada).

Additionally, the company has a teaser for the event available on YouTube now, which you can watch below.

Make sure you stay tuned to MobileSyrup, as well as our Facebook and Twitter to get all the updates from the event, as well as any Canadian-specific news from Samsung Unpacked.

You can also catch up on all the leaks, rumours and other details here.

