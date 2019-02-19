Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e reveal

Samsung is hosting an Unpacked event in San Francisco, California on February 20th where the South Korean electronics company is expected to announce several new devices.
We’ll likely see the new Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e at the event, as well as a folding phone of some kind, new Galaxy Buds and more.
The event is set to kick off at 11am PT/2pm ET and will be streamed live on Samsung’s website here.
You can also follow along on Samsung Canada’s Twitter (@SamsungCanada).
Additionally, the company has a teaser for the event available on YouTube now, which you can watch below.
You can also catch up on all the leaks, rumours and other details here.
