Samsung to name its foldable phone the ‘Galaxy Fold’

Over the past several months, details about Samsung’s 2019 smartphone lineup have repeatedly leaked.
This latest rumours reveal the name of the company’s upcoming foldable handset, the Samsung Galaxy Fold. This information comes from the prolific leaker, Evan Blass.
We’ve heard several names for the device over the last few weeks, such as the ‘Galaxy Flex,’ the ‘Galaxy F’ and even the ‘Galaxy X.’ However, ‘Samsung Galaxy Fold’ is likely the correct name for the phone.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 19, 2019
Firstly, Blass’ leaks are usually accurate. The South Korean company is planning to unveil the device tomorrow, February 20th. With the launch being this close, it’s likely someone or even multiple people who were privileged to the information tipped off Blass.
The one thing to note with the ‘Galaxy Fold’ brand is that in 2017 Samsung revealed the Galaxy Folder 2, a flip phone that ran Android Oreo.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold reportedly features a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display with a 1,536 x 2,152-pixel resolution, as well as a 4.58-inch ‘Cover Display with an 840 x 1,960-pixel resolution.
Additionally, the phone sports Samsung’s One UI interface.
Samsung will launch the Galaxy Fold alongside the Galaxy S10 series, the rumoured Galaxy Watch Active and the leaked Galaxy Buds.
Source: Evan Blass
