Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Bell says it will be ready to deploy 5G in time even if Canada bans Huawei
- Bell partners with City of Markham to deploy smart city initiative
- Google Pixelbook is currently up to $510 off at Amazon Canada
- Bell reports strong Q4 2018 revenue
- Telus outshines Bell, Rogers in download speed, latency and 4G availability: Open Signal
- Moto G7 family Hands-on: Premium looks, affordable price
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Android Pie update now available to download in Canada
- Uber launches
ride-share services in Saskatchewan
- Freedom Mobile coming to Red Deer, Victoria with 10GB data promo for $27.50 per month
- You can now watch PVR recordings for up to 60 days on Bell’s Fibe TV app
- Freedom Mobile My Account site gets visual overhaul
- Rogers to enhance wireless services in Alberta, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia
- Shaw and Fujitsu partner on enhanced fibre-optic network
- Ontario launches consultations on data collection to create provincial strategy
- Crave streaming video service now has to 2.3 million subscribers
