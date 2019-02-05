Freedom Mobile My Account site gets visual overhaul

Freedom Mobile is treating its subscribers to a new user interface when they go online and check their data usage.
A Freedom customer posted a screenshot of the interface on Reddit. Overall, the update looks pretty clean.
Some users are commenting on the Reddit post and sharing that the website is still a bit buggy.
Overall, most users seem happy with the fresh look and the fact that it does a better job of showcasing how much of their 100GB Binge data is available too.
Image source: Reddit
Source: Reddit
