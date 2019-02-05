News
Freedom Mobile My Account site gets visual overhaul

The new website makes it a little less painful to look at how much data you've used

Feb 5, 2019

8:04 AM EST

Freedom Mobile is treating its subscribers to a new user interface when they go online and check their data usage.

A Freedom customer posted a screenshot of the interface on Reddit. Overall, the update looks pretty clean.

Some users are commenting on the Reddit post and sharing that the website is still a bit buggy.

Overall, most users seem happy with the fresh look and the fact that it does a better job of showcasing how much of their 100GB Binge data is available too.

Source: Reddit

