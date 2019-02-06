OnePlus sends out invites for behind doors ‘Reimagine’ event at MWC

OnePlus has sent out invites for a closed-door Mobile World Congress event.
The invite reads “join OnePlus at Ultramarinos where drinks and a taste of the future will be on us. We’ll be celebrating MWC 2019 at this exclusive, invite-only event,’ according to Digit.in.
9to5Google suggests OnePlus will not reveal an actual device, but says that the company will likely talk about its future 5G and OnePlus 7 related plans.
OnePlus has confirmed that it has plans to launch a handset with 5G connectivity. Furthermore, Pete Lau, the company’s CEO, mentioned that OnePlus will set the price of the 5G phone under $1,000 USD. Additionally, OnePlus’ next smartphone is set to be one of the first that will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor.
Back in January of 2018, SlashLeaks leaked what could possibly be two prototypes of the OnePlus 7. One featured a notch similar to the OnePlus 6T with slimmer bezels, while the other lacked a front-facing camera sensor, suggesting it could feature a pop-up camera of some sort.
Leaker Ishan Agarwal also leaked an image of what appears to be Lau holding a device that could be the upcoming OnePlus 7.
OnePlus’ secret invite doesn’t reveal a time or place.
Source: Digit Via: 9to5Google
