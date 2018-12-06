OnePlus wants to keep its 5G smartphone under $1,000

OnePlus has been building hype for its next smartphone with big promises about the device featuring both Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 855 and 5G capabilities.
The company’s CEO Pete Lau even went as far as to mention that OnePlus will ideally set the price of its 5G phone to under $1,000 USD.
Lau said that the premium for 5G would likely cost consumers around $200 to $300 USD in an interview with Engadget. That means in the U.S. the phone could roughly be priced at $849 USD based off of the current price of a 6T.
Although, in Canada, it will likely be priced higher due to the difference in currency.
So if the premium for 5G is $200-$300 USD, that means it will be roughly $265 – $400 CAD. Basing this off the most affordable OnePlus 6T we’re looking at a price of around $984 CAD for a OnePlus 5G smartphone.
Therefore, bringing the potential for a 5G phone to cost less than $1,000 even in Canada — albeit just barely.
