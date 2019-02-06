News
Nintendo Switch Online to add NES Mario and Kirby games in February

Feb 6, 2019

1:09 PM EST

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has announced that Mario and Kirby NES titles will be added to its Switch Online service later this month.

On February 13th, Switch Online subscribers will be able to download Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure at no additional cost.

Last month, Nintendo added Zelda II: The Adventures of Link and Blaster Master to the service.

Switch Online costs $44.99 CAD/year and is required to play most Switch games online, similar to Sony’s PlayStation Plus and Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold services.

Additionally, Switch Online gives players cloud save storage and a number of new free classic digital games every month. So far, the service’s games lineup is limited to NES titles like The Legend of ZeldaDonkey Kong and Super Mario Bros.

However, fans have been calling for titles from other Nintendo systems like the SNES and N64 to be included in the future.

It’s worth noting that Nintendo has said Switch Online will be the “main way” for players to experience retro Nintendo titles following the discontinuation of its NES and SNES miniature consoles, so it remains to be seen what the company does with the service going forward.

Image credit: Nintendo UK

