News
PREVIOUS|

Here are announcements that Google made this week at CES

Jan 10, 2019

3:27 PM EST

0 comments

Google

Google made quite a few announcements during CES, so we’ve made a list of the company’s new devices and updates.

Google will also let users check in to their flights, as well as save and retrieve boarding passes with Google Assistant on Android or iOS. This feature will launch first in the U.S.

Another Google update lets Assistant turn into an interpreter. With ‘Interpreter Mode,’ Google will deliver real-time written translation to help out in conversations.

Lenovo is launching the ‘Lenovo Smart Clock,’ a 4-inch smart display that will wake up users with alarms and daily routines. It’s unclear if Lenovo will launch this device in Canada either, though we’ve reached out for more details.

Additionally, we’ve reached out to Google to see if plans to bring Interpreter Mode to Canada.

We’ll update this article if Google makes any more announcements this week.

Source: Google

Related Articles

Business

Jan 10, 2019

1:04 PM EST

Top EU court adviser says Google can limit removal of reputation-harming information

News

Jan 10, 2019

10:59 AM EST

Google to establish minimum hardware requirements for Android TV

News

Jan 10, 2019

10:40 AM EST

Google Pixel lockscreen Assistant feature coming to all Android devices

Comments