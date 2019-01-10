Here are announcements that Google made this week at CES

Google made quite a few announcements during CES, so we’ve made a list of the company’s new devices and updates.
- Google is rolling out an update that puts the Assistant into Google Maps on iOS and Android.
- Google is making it easier to pick up where you left off when searching. This is designed to help users with their “ongoing search journeys,” according to Google.
- Google will bring its Podcasts app to Android Auto.
- Sonos is bringing Google Assistant to its older speaker models.
- JBL Link Drive brings Google Assistant to any car by plugging it into the car’s 12-volt adapter.
- Google Assistant will be available on one billion devices by the end of January, according to Google.
- Google’s next-generation of Android Auto will ship with Volvo’s new electric vehicles.
- Samsung’s 2019 TV lineup will support Google Assistant.
- Google will add ‘skip ad’ and ‘back to tab’ buttons when using picture-in-picture with its Chrome browser.
- Currently, on Pixel smartphones, users can utilize Assistant from the device’s lock screen. This is a feature Google will bring to all Android devices.
- Google will establish minimum hardware requirements for Android TV manufacturers.
Google will also let users check in to their flights, as well as save and retrieve boarding passes with Google Assistant on Android or iOS. This feature will launch first in the U.S.
Another Google update lets Assistant turn into an interpreter. With ‘Interpreter Mode,’ Google will deliver real-time written translation to help out in conversations.
Lenovo is launching the ‘Lenovo Smart Clock,’ a 4-inch smart display that will wake up users with alarms and daily routines. It’s unclear if Lenovo will launch this device in Canada either, though we’ve reached out for more details.
Additionally, we’ve reached out to Google to see if plans to bring Interpreter Mode to Canada.
We’ll update this article if Google makes any more announcements this week.
Source: Google
