Netflix will no longer offer in-app subscriptions on iOS devices

Netflix is the latest in a series of high-profile apps that have taken steps to dodge the Apple and Google app store tax.
The popular video-streaming service will no longer allow new or returning customers to sign-up via an in-app subscription on iOS. In other words, you’ll have to sign up through Netflix’s website instead.
If you already have an in-app subscription, nothing is changing for you yet. However, if you miss a payment, you won’t be able to resubscribe through the iOS app.
While Netflix hasn’t officially said why it made the change, it’s likely due to the high cost of using Apple’s in-app subscription program. Apple takes a 30 percent cut of in-app subscriptions made on iOS devices, but that drops to 15 percent if users maintain a subscription for a year.
This 30 percent cut is why apps like Spotify have also moved away from in-app subscriptions. It’s also why some apps, like Amazon’s Kindle app, don’t let you make purchases on iOS.
Google’s Play Store hasn’t escaped this either, with smash-hit Fortnite completely sidestepping the search giant’s mobile store to avoid the app tax.
Source: The Verge
