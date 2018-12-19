Huawei is rolling out EMUI 9.0 with Android 9 Pie ‘very soon’

EMUI 9.0 update with Android 9 Pie is finally rolling out globally.
The EMUI 9.0 update will hit the Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Honor Play, Honor View and the Honor 10 “very soon,” according to Huawei.
While a recent report indicated that Bell users would get the update to EMUI 9.0 on December 12th, it seems to have been incorrect, considering our in-house P20 Pro has yet to receive the update.
It’s time to experience #EMUI 9.0 on your favorite #HUAWEI device. If you own one of these devices, EMUI 9.0 will be with you very soon! Stay tuned.#HigherIntelligence #HUAWEIMate10 #HUAWEIMate10Pro #HUAWEIP20#HUAWEIP20Pro #HonorPlay #HonorView10 #Honor10 pic.twitter.com/UOeFVd8UPU
The full update is reportedly 4GB, but if you’re already using the Android 9 Pie beta the update is a lot smaller.
EMUI 9.0 features a simpler user interface, better gesture navigations and ‘Digital Balance,’ Huawei’s version of ‘Digital Wellbeing.’
