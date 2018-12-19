News
Huawei is rolling out EMUI 9.0 with Android 9 Pie ‘very soon’

Dec 19, 2018

Huawei P20 Pro

EMUI 9.0 update with Android 9 Pie is finally rolling out globally.

The EMUI 9.0 update will hit the Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Honor Play, Honor View and the Honor 10 “very soon,” according to Huawei.

While a recent report indicated that Bell users would get the update to EMUI 9.0 on December 12th, it seems to have been incorrect, considering our in-house P20 Pro has yet to receive the update.

The full update is reportedly 4GB, but if you’re already using the Android 9 Pie beta the update is a lot smaller.

EMUI 9.0 features a simpler user interface, better gesture navigations and ‘Digital Balance,’ Huawei’s version of ‘Digital Wellbeing.’

Let us know in the comments below if your P20 handset received the update.

