Apple offers trade-in deals for up to $450 CAD off new iPhones

Apple is currently offering holiday trade-in deals on older iPhones to help users upgrade over the holidays.
Users can trade in any iPhone ranging from the iPhone 5 and 5C, all the way to last year’s iPhone X.
Apple is offering just $25 CAD for an iPhone 5C, but you can trade in the iPhone X for $450.
The trade-in deals are only eligible towards the purchase of a new iPhone from 2018, meaning that users can get up to $450 off of an iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.
It’s important to note that the fine print of the deal states that some trade-ins may be worth slightly less if the phone is in rough condition.
Source: Apple
