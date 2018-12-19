News
PREVIOUS|

Apple offers trade-in deals for up to $450 CAD off new iPhones

Apple is trying to help users trade up to a new iPhone for the holidays

Dec 19, 2018

5:59 PM EST

0 comments

Apple is currently offering holiday trade-in deals on older iPhones to help users upgrade over the holidays.

Users can trade in any iPhone ranging from the iPhone 5 and 5C, all the way to last year’s iPhone X.

Apple is offering just $25 CAD for an iPhone 5C, but you can trade in the iPhone X for $450.

The trade-in deals are only eligible towards the purchase of a new iPhone from 2018, meaning that users can get up to $450 off of an iPhone XRiPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.

It’s important to note that the fine print of the deal states that some trade-ins may be worth slightly less if the phone is in rough condition.

Source: Apple

Related Articles

News

Dec 14, 2018

10:56 AM EST

Apple to issue software update to avoid Chinese iPhone sales ban

News

Dec 17, 2018

2:42 PM EST

Apple patent suggests future iPhone could feature both Face ID and Touch ID

News

Dec 19, 2018

6:14 PM EST

Apple says some 2018 iPad Pros ship with a bent body, but claims this is normal

News

Dec 19, 2018

7:20 PM EST

Catalysts’ protective, waterproof AirPods case is now available in the Canadian Apple Store

Comments