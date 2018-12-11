News
Huawei P20s on Bell will get EMUI 9 on December 12

It looks like the P20 will be one of the next phones to get Android Pie

Dec 11, 2018

1:01 PM EST

Bell’s customer support has revealed on Twitter that the Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 operating system (OS) is coming to the Huawei P20 on December 12th, 2018.

EMUI 9 launched alongside the Huawei Mate 20 Pro in October, but the new version of the OS hasn’t made its way to the P20 or the P20 Pro yet.

Bell Support on Twitter specifically mentions the P20, but it can be reasoned that since both the P20 and the P20 Pro are fairly similar that they’ll be updated around the same time.

Rogers OS update schedule mentions that EMUI 9 is coming to P20 and P20 Pro devices soon. Fido, on the other hand, narrows that down a bit and says that it’s coming sometime in December.

Both Telus and Koodo are missing the P20 and P20 Pro for their update lists. MobileSyrup has reached out for clarification.

Source: Bell Support

