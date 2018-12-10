Get free McDonald’s fries whenever the Raptors score 12 three-pointers

In case you didn’t already know, you can get free fries whenever the Toronto Raptors score 12 three-pointers in a single game.
This promotion is available in Ontario only and requires the My McD’s app. After a game with 12 or more three-pointers, there’ll be an in-app offer for free medium fries.
The offer is redeemable the day after the game from 11:00am between 4:00am. To redeem, tap the offer and either show the QR code in the restaurant or apply it to a mobile order to get the free fries.
The offer is available until April 9th, 2018 and cannot be used with meals, pairings or other offers.
According to Basketball Reference, the Raptors scored 12 three-pointers in 43 out of last year’s 82 regular season games, so keep checking for free fries.
Download on the My McD’s on Android and iOS.
Source RedFlagDeals
Comments