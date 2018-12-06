News
Here’s how to watch the 2018 Game Awards

Dec 6, 2018

6:59 PM EST

It’s the time of the year that many gamers have been waiting for, the annual Game Awards.

The Los Angeles-based ceremony celebrates all the hard work that gets put into making, developing and creating video games.

While Los Angeles is not the closest place for Canadians to visit, the ceremony streams live on a variety services, including Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One and more. We also have The Game Awards official YouTube livestream embedded in this story below.

Canadian studio developed games such as Celeste, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Starlink Battle for Atlas are among this year’s nominees. There are also games such as God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Red Dead Redemption 2 nominated for the title of ‘Game Of The Year.’

This year’s Game Awards will also feature world premieres and new information about games such as Bioware Edmonton-developed Anthem and even details about Dragon Age 4. 

The ceremony kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT with an 8:30pm ET /5:30pm PT preshow.

