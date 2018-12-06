The latest Game of Throne trailer teases the series’ final season

As the final season of HBO’s hit fantasy epic Game of Thrones approaches, the team behind the show recently released a minute long trailer detailing the clash between ice and fire.
A sombre tune plays as symbolic statues representing the warring houses get engulfed in either ice or fire, until the elements slam into each other like two opposing armies and the trailer fades to black.
It’s exciting to see HBO begin to tease Game of Thrones again as viewers have been waiting since August of 2017 for the hit show to return.
The final season is set to premiere in April of 2019. Canadians will also be able to watch season 5 on Bell’s new Crave platform.
Source: Game of Thrones
Comments