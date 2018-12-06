News
Sony discounts Game Award nominated PS4 games up to 60 percent off

Note not all of Sony's nominated games are on sale

Dec 6, 2018

7:06 PM EST

In celebration of the 2018 Game Awards, Sony is launching a sale on PlayStation 4 games.

The deals offer discounted prices on many of the PlayStation 4 games nominated for Game Awards, such as Canadian-developed titles like Celeste and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, as well as, of course, Red Dead Redemption 2. 

The games are only on sale until December 11th.

All prices below are in Canadian dollars.

For the complete list of games, click here.

