Nintendo of Canada to offer discounted Switch bundle for Black Friday

Nintendo has announced that it will offer a new Switch bundle during Black Friday this year.
Starting on Black Friday, which falls on November 23rd, Canadians can get a standard Nintendo Switch console with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Cons and a full download code for racing game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $379.99 CAD.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe normally cost $79.99 on its own, meaning that this bundle gives you the game for free. As an enhanced port of 2014’s Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U, Deluxe includes additional gameplay refinements and racers, such as Link from The Legend of Zelda series.
Currently, this is the only Black Friday deal that Nintendo has revealed. However, it’s likely that the gaming giant will offer promotions on its software, so stay tuned in the coming days.
In other Switch news, Nintendo will also launch a special bundle on November 16th in Canada that includes Super Mario Party and two Joy-Cons for $129.99 — offering a total of $50 in savings.
