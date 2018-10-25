Samsung Galaxy S10 to come in red, blue, yellow, green and more: report

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 is rumoured to come in a variety of colours, according to leaker OnLeaks.
The phone is expected to come in at least nine colours including, black, grey, blue, green, yellow and red.
According to my sources, Black, Grey, Blue, Red, Green and Yellow have been locked as final #GalaxyS10 color options… pic.twitter.com/QyER0Waksz
— Steve H. (@OnLeaks) October 25, 2018
Alongside a rainbow of colours, the Galaxy S10 is rumoured to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, 3D face scanning technology, a triple rear-facing camera setup and a 6.44-inch display.
Previous rumours indicate that the S10 will sport a range of colour variants. However, it remains unclear if any of these fun colours will make their way to Canada.
The phone is also tipped to feature a “significant change in appearance,” according to a GSMArena report from back in September, with the publication claiming that the source of the rumour is “credible enough.”
Source: OnLeaks
Comments