Samsung Galaxy S10 to come in red, blue, yellow, green and more: report

Oct 25, 2018

5:48 PM EDT

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 is rumoured to come in a variety of colours, according to leaker OnLeaks.

The phone is expected to come in at least nine colours including, black, grey, blue, green, yellow and red.

Alongside a rainbow of colours, the Galaxy S10 is rumoured to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, 3D face scanning technology, a triple rear-facing camera setup and a 6.44-inch display.

Previous rumours indicate that the S10 will sport a range of colour variants. However, it remains unclear if any of these fun colours will make their way to Canada.

The phone is also tipped to feature a “significant change in appearance,” according to a GSMArena report from back in September, with the publication claiming that the source of the rumour is “credible enough.”

Source: OnLeaks

