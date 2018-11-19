News
Here are some photos allegedly taken with the Google Pixel 3 Lite

Nov 19, 2018

3:44 PM EST

Last week, photos of the often-rumoured, budget Google Pixel 3 Lite surfaced online.

Now, Russian blog Rozetked, which originally leaked the phone, has released a gallery of photo samples taken by the handset.

Roztked noted that some of the camera’s features might be disabled due to the fact that the publication is using a prototype of the Pixel 3 Lite.

Even though the Pixel 3 Lite is set to be a budget handset, rumours point to the device featuring a single 12-megapixel rear-facing shooter with dual flash.

Further, the phone seems to be able to take photos that feature substantial depth-of-field, as you can see in the second fruit bowl picture above.

Rozetked also claims that Google is expected to announce the Pixel 3 Lite in the first half of 2019.

Image credit: Rozetked

Source: Rozetked

