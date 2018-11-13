News
PREVIOUS|

Samsung Galaxy S10 will reportedly feature an O-shaped camera cutout

Nov 13, 2018

10:49 AM EST

0 comments

Galaxy S9+

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is still a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped prolific leaker Evan Blass from releasing information about the handset.

According to the often-right leaker, the Galaxy S10 will use an Infinity-O display with a small circle camera cutout, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera set with standard, wide-angle and telephoto lenses and lastly, ‘One UI’ running over Android Pie.

It will be odd to see an S series device with a camera cutout. However, going off the designs created by concept designer Ben Geskin, the upcoming phone could look great.

The triple camera setup on the S10 appears to be the same as the one available in the Mate 20 Pro, with a wide-angle, telephoto and standard lenses.

Blass doesn’t indicate which ultrasonic in-fingerprint sensor will be featured in the S-series device though previous rumours indicate that Qualcomm’s sensor will be featured in the S10.

Samsung will reportedly launch the S10 handset in February during Mobile World Congress.

Source: Evan Blass

Related Articles

News

Oct 27, 2018

11:29 AM EST

Google, Samsung working on version of Android for folding phones: report

News

Nov 12, 2018

10:54 AM EST

Samsung’s foldable device to cost as high as $1770 USD: report

News

Oct 10, 2018

11:03 AM EST

Samsung could ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in upcoming devices: report

News

Sep 6, 2018

4:10 PM EST

Samsung reportedly developing 5G-capable Galaxy S10+ smartphone: report

Comments