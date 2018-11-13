Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is still a few months away, but that hasn’t stopped prolific leaker Evan Blass from releasing information about the handset.
According to the often-right leaker, the Galaxy S10 will use an Infinity-O display with a small circle camera cutout, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera set with standard, wide-angle and telephoto lenses and lastly, ‘One UI’ running over Android Pie.
It will be odd to see an S series device with a camera cutout. However, going off the designs created by concept designer Ben Geskin, the upcoming phone could look great.
Samsung #GalaxyS10 will most likely come with Infinity-O display.
At first I preferred camera in the middle. But now, I think camera in the corner will definitely distinguish them from others.
What do you think? pic.twitter.com/cG5UgsJSqn
— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) November 12, 2018
The triple camera setup on the S10 appears to be the same as the one available in the Mate 20 Pro, with a wide-angle, telephoto and standard lenses.
Blass doesn’t indicate which ultrasonic in-fingerprint sensor will be featured in the S-series device though previous rumours indicate that Qualcomm’s sensor will be featured in the S10.
Samsung will reportedly launch the S10 handset in February during Mobile World Congress.
Source: Evan Blass
