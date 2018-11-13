Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere in April 2019

HBO has confirmed that the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in April 0f 2019.
The television show’s cast member Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, briefly revealed season 8’s premiere month during an interview back in January. That said, this is the first official confirmation of the premiere date we’ve seen from HBO.
The season seven finale of the show aired way back on August 27th, 2017.
Now that Bell’s Crave service features current HBO content, which includes shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld and Big Little Lies, for an additional $9.95 CAD per month on top of the streaming video service’s standard $9.99 cost, it will be much easier for Canadians to watch the critically acclaimed show’s final season.
