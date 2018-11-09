Sony’s PlayStation Classic uses popular PC open-source emulator

Sony’s upcoming PlayStation Classic retro console uses an open-source emulator to play original PlayStation games, according to a report from Kotaku.
During a hands-on preview, Kotaku‘s feature editor Chris Kohler noted that the Classic’s menu listed a legal license for the open-source PlayStation emulator PCSX ReARMed. Using ReARMed, the Classic is able to run 20 pre-installed original PlayStation games, including Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.
For context, ReARMed is a popular modernized version of the original PCSX emulator, which was most prominently used from 2000 to 2003 to bring PlayStation games to Windows, Mac and Linux. Following a few iterations, the PCSX eventually became rebranded as ReARMed.
As noted by Ars Technica, the emulator offers network play and a ‘save rewind’ mechanic to easily undo recent gameplay decisions, although these features nonetheless appear to be absent in the PlayStation Classic.
The PlayStation Classic, which is Sony’s answer to Nintendo’s hit NES and SNES Classic systems, has had a bumpy road over the past couple of months. While the original PlayStation was incredibly popular, having sold over 100 million units worldwide, the response to the PlayStation Classic hasn’t been nearly as positive.
When Sony first unveiled the Classic in September, the company only confirmed five of the 20 pre-installed games, despite opening up pre-orders later in the same week. This lead fans to become wary of the final lineup being well-rounded with beloved games.
Sony did finally announce the remaining 15 titles at the end of October, which included Metal Gear Solid, Rayman and the original Grand Theft Auto, although this confirmed many people’s fears. Across the internet, gamers took issue with the Classic’s absence of many marquee titles, such as Tomb Raider, Silent Hill, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon, among others.
In any case, the PlayStation Classic will launch in Canada on December 3rd at a cost of $129.99 CAD.
