Nintendo’s NES Classic goes back on sale in Canada today

It's (re)launch day for the NES Classic Edition

Jun 29, 2018

9:50 AM EDT

NES Classic Edition

EB Games Canada will have 500 units of the relaunched Nintendo NES Classic to sell at its flagship Yonge Street store in Toronto, the video game retailer announced on its Twitter account on Friday morning.

Today marks the first day of renewed availability for Nintendo’s popular throwback micro-console. In a separate tweet, EB Games says the device will be available in “limited” quantities at other stores, as well as via its online store.

Similarly, Best Buy Canada announced, via its BBY Canada Gamers Twitter account, that it will start selling the NES Classic at 10am ET/7am PT both in-store and online. Like EB Games, Best Buy is warning that it only has limited stock of the device to sell. In other words, it looks like the NES Classic will be once again hard to find.

Nintendo’s tiny classic console is also available at The Source in-store, according to the retailer.

The NES Classic ships with 30 8-bit classics pre-installed, including titles like The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros.  

Nintendo first launched the NES Classic back in late 2016. Before it was discontinued one year later, Nintendo shipped more than 2.3 million units of the NES Classic. Throughout its initial lifecycle, the micro-console was notoriously difficult to find online and in stores due to incredibly high demand and poor supply.

As a result, consumers in Canada and other parts of the world were often forced to head to e-commerce platforms like eBay to find a unit to purchase. This lead to situations in which the device was priced significantly above its manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

Do you plan to pick up an NES Classic now that it’s available once again? Let us know in the comment section.

Source: EB Games

