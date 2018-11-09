Instagram seems to be down in some parts of Canada

Facebook-owned photo sharing and communication app Instagram is currently down for some users.
After taking a quick survey of the MobileSyrup office, the app seems to still be working sometimes, but more often than not Instagram displays the ‘Can’t Refresh Feed’ error message.
There’s currently no word from Instagram regarding what might be causing the issues.
According to downdetector.ca, there have been over 2,000 reports regarding Instagram issues over the course of the last few hours.
The hot spots appear to be in Toronto and Vancouver, but if the app is experiencing issues in these major locations, it’s likely that users all across the country are having issues.
Stay tuned to MobileSyrup to see when the service pops back online fully. We’ve reached out to Instagram for more information regarding the outage.
Source: downdetector.ca
