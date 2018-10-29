Sony reveals full PlayStation Classic lineup, including Metal Gear Solid

Sony has announced the full 20-game lineup of its PlayStation Classic retro console.
The system was first unveiled last month, although the only titles that were confirmed at the time were Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3 and Wild Arms.
Now, Sony has revealed that PlayStation Classic will come pre-installed with the following 20 games:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
Similar to Nintendo’s NES and SNES Classic systems, the PlayStation Classic will only include pre-installed games and will not feature the option to download additional titles.
In addition to the 20 pre-installed games, the PlayStation Classic will come packaged with two wired controllers and USB cable. The system will not come with an AC adapter, so users will need to plug the USB cable into another device for power or purchase an AC adapter separately.
The PlayStation Classic will launch in Canada on December 3rd at a cost of $129 CAD.
Image credit:Konami
Source: PlayStation
