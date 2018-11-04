News
PREVIOUS|

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Nov 4, 2018

7:37 AM EST

0 comments

iPad Pro rear

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Comparing iPhone and Android experiences: every phone is a compromise [Read here]
  • Sony reveals full PlayStation Classic lineup, including Metal Gear Solid [Read here]
  • Rogers vice chairman says wireless consolidation in Canada is ‘inevitable’ [Read here]
  • Canadian Tire brings ‘Self-Serve Pick-Up Towers’ to Canada [Read here]
  • iPad Pro (2018) Hands-on: Most significant update yet [Read here]
  • MacBook Air 2018 Hands-on: It’s finally here [Read here]
  • Bell, Telus beat Rogers in latest ‘State of Mobile Video’ report: OpenSignal [Read here]
  • Toronto-based Interaxon announces the Muse 2 [Read here]
  • Videotron to launch ‘Helix’ IPTV platform in 2019 [Read here]
  • Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in November [Read here]
  • OnePlus 6T Review: Little changes [Read here]
  • 46% of Canadian gamers most often play on mobile [Read here]

Related Articles

News

Oct 31, 2018

5:04 PM EST

Facebook’s Level Up game streaming program now available in Canada

News

Nov 2, 2018

7:04 AM EST

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle and accessories now available in Canada

News

Oct 31, 2018

1:12 PM EST

Rogers vice chairman says wireless consolidation in Canada is ‘inevitable’

Comments