News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus 6T now available in Canada

Nov 1, 2018

9:31 AM EDT

0 comments

oneplus 6t

OnePlus has a new smartphone available in Canada and it’s a follow-up to the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T.

While much is similar, there are some key differences that make this device unique. Most notably is the inclusion of the in-display fingerprint sensor, a larger 3,700mAh battery and the removal of the 6’s headphone jack. The phone has the same 16-megapixel camera as its predecessor but features a new capture mode called ‘Nightscape.’

The OnePlus 6T is available in ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Midnight Black’ and has three configurations differentiated by internal storage and RAM combinations.

  • $719 CAD for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage model. Available only in Mirror Black.
  • $769 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage model.
    Available in both Mirror Black and Midnight Black.
  • $839 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage model. Available in Midnight Black.

Related: OnePlus 6T review

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

News

Oct 31, 2018

1:19 PM EDT

OnePlus 6 owners can now try OnePlus’ new ‘Nightscape’ camera mode

News

Oct 29, 2018

12:08 PM EDT

OnePlus 6 to receive 6T’s ‘Nightscape’ feature this week

News

Oct 29, 2018

12:05 PM EDT

OnePlus 6T Canadian specs, pricing and availability

Reviews

Oct 29, 2018

12:05 PM EDT

OnePlus 6T Review: Little changes

Comments