OnePlus 6T now available in Canada

OnePlus has a new smartphone available in Canada and it’s a follow-up to the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T.
While much is similar, there are some key differences that make this device unique. Most notably is the inclusion of the in-display fingerprint sensor, a larger 3,700mAh battery and the removal of the 6’s headphone jack. The phone has the same 16-megapixel camera as its predecessor but features a new capture mode called ‘Nightscape.’
The OnePlus 6T is available in ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Midnight Black’ and has three configurations differentiated by internal storage and RAM combinations.
- $719 CAD for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage model. Available only in Mirror Black.
- $769 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage model.
Available in both Mirror Black and Midnight Black.
- $839 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage model. Available in Midnight Black.
Source: OnePlus
