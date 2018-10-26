Samsung’s foldable smartphone will not feature an in-display fingerprint scanner: report

Next year Samsung will reportedly reveal three Galaxy S10 variants and a new foldable smartphone. While this isn’t new information, a recent Bloomberg report sheds new light on the upcoming handsets.
According to the report, Samsung is still trying to decide whether the foldable phone, codenamed ‘Winner,’ will fold out vertically or horizontally. While previous rumours indicated the South Korean company will show off its phone at a developer conference next month, it seems more likely that Samsung will only reveal a few concept designs for the device.
Winner, also rumoured to be called the ‘Galaxy F‘, will not sport an in-display fingerprint sensor due to the technology’s technical limitations. When the phone is closed, there is said to be a four-inch display on the outside. However, when the user unfolds the device, like a wallet, rumours indicate the device features a 7-inch diagonal inner panel. According to Bloomberg, the display features film coating, instead of glass.
The S10 and S10 Plus will both feature curved OLED displays with in-display fingerprint scanners, as seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
These two handsets will also sport a triple rear-facing camera setup, with a selfie shooter that Samsung will reportedly place beneath the screen.
Additionally, Bloomberg says that Samsung is looking into S10 prototypes that don’t feature a standard 3.5mm headphone jack.
The S10 Lite will not feature a curved display and will instead include a rear-facing fingerprint scanner rather than an in-screen sensor. Further, Samsung is reportedly looking into launching a 5G Galaxy S10 in the US with Verizon Wireless.
It’s currently unclear if Samsung will bring its 5G Galaxy S10 to Canada.
