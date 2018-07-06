Samsung to release ‘entry-level’ Galaxy S10 variant: report

In 2019, Samsung plans to release not two but three new Galaxy S10 handsets, according to Korean publication The Bell.
Codenamed ‘Beyond o,’ this third device is reportedly designed to complement the Galaxy S10 and S10+ — referred to internally at Samsung as ‘Beyond 1’ and ‘Beyond 2,’ respectively — and offer consumers a more affordable entry into the company’s high-end smartphone lineup.
The Bell doesn’t detail precisely how Beyond 0 will differ from its siblings, but it does note that the handset will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, instead of an in-display sensor like the Galaxy S10 and S10+. It goes on to report that Samsung is sourcing the S10 and S10+’s in-display fingerprint sensor technology from Qualcomm. To date, the chipmaker has yet to ship the tech in a mass-produced device.
The new rumor of the Galaxy S10, Beyond0 uses side fingerprints, Beyond1 and Beyond2 use screen fingerprints.
And Beyond0 and Beyond1 are dual cameras, and Beyond2 is three cameras.
Samsung’s decision to ship a more affordable high-end device with some premium features missing comes down to cost and future growth opportunities. According to analysts interviewed by Reuters, Samsung will announce at its Q2 2018 earnings call that sales of its smartphones have decreased by two percent. Like its peers, the company is trying to find ways to reignite growth.
In a separate report, German publication AllAboutSamsung says the Galaxy S10+’s triple rear camera array will feature a single wide-angle lens with 123-degree field of view. For comparison, the wide-angle lens on the LG G7 ThinQ features a 107-degree field of view.
Noted Chinese leaker Ice Universe seemingly corroborated both reports in a tweet (seen above) in which he said Beyond 0 will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner while its Beyond 2, the Galaxy S10+, will include three rear cameras.
