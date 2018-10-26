WhatsApp is adding support for stickers

WhatsApp may be years late to the party, but the Facebook-owned company announced on Friday that it’s adding stickers to its popular chat app.
Once they start rolling out over the next couple of weeks, users on both iOS and Android will be able to add the graphics to their conversations by tapping the new stickers button in the main chat interface.
To start, the company is releasing stickers made by its own designers and a select group of other artists. Moving forward, however, a newly released set of APIs and interfaces will allow third-party designers and developers to create their own packs.
Source: WhatsApp
