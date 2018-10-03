Google teases Pixel 3 colours and pre-order date

We’re getting closer and closer to Google’s fall hardware event on October 9th, and the search giant has kicked its marketing into overdrive.
The company sent a short email to some individuals confirming that its new hardware is going to be available for preorder after its event on the 9th. According to 9to5Google, which obtained the email, it says, “We’ll have a lot more to talk about on October 9. To get the full scoop, catch the big reveal via livestream. Preorders start immediately after the event.” .
Rumours point to Google announcing a ton of new tech being announced on the 9th. MobileSyrup has a preview of all of it here.
Google’s also teasing the colour options of the new devices with a colour shifting GIF. The GIF shows a large ‘3’ that changes between black, white, and an aqua or mint shade of blue.
Pointedly there’s no fade into the ‘Sand’ colour that leaked out a while ago.
The blue colour looks similar to the Aqua Google Home Mini that was announced on October 2nd.
Google Assistant hasn’t been left out of all the fun either. 9to5Google reports that users can ask it questions like “What’s this announcement about?” When are you making this announcement?” and “How can I find out more about this announcement?”
Assistant is prepped with a few jokes and the ability to direct users to the event’s YouTube livestream in response.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments